Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 8

Anne MULLIGAN (née Tompkins)

Castleknock, Dublin / Carlow

MULLIGAN (née Tompkins), Anne (Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Co. Carlow) May 6th. 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Eugene and dear mother of Eugene, Noel and Anthony. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Amanda and Carmel, grandchildren Áine, Jane, Eoghan, Andrew, Shonagh and Emily and her wider circle of relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Anne’s life. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Capuchin Day Centre.

“May Anne rest in peace”

Kathleen GOODWIN (née Dillon)

College Close, Granby Row and formerly of St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow

Kathleen Goodwin, nee Dillon, died May 7th 2020 in the tender loving care of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Pat, sister Phillie, brother John and nephew David. Sadly missed by her brother-in-law John, sister-in-law Jackie, nieces Debbie and Marie, her cousins the Dillon and Nolan families, relatives, neighbours old and new, and many good friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website at 11am on Saturday morning with this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/