Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 10

Tom (Tex) MOONEY

Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Skryne, Meath

Tom (Tex) Mooney (Retired Newspaper Editor) died May 9th 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Raymond. Beloved husband of Ann and much loved father of Tommy, Peter and Douglas. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Gabriel (USA), daughters-in-law Fran and Laura, adored grandchildren Zazie, Noah, Áine and Erin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website(www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ )on Tuesday morning at 10am after which Tom will be laid to rest in his native Co. Meath.

Donations in lieu of flowers, to St. Vincent de Paul in his memory, if desired.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis"

Tom Flinter

Ballyraggan, Rathvilly, Carlow

Tom Flinter, Ballyraggan, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 10th May 2020 peacefully in the loving care of all at Baltinglass Hospital; Beloved father of the late Paul; Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Tommy, P.J., Martin, Paddy and Dermot, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tom Rest in Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The Flinter family wish to thank Dr. Carolan, Dr. Clerkin and the staff of Naas General and Baltinglass Hospital for the care shown to Tom during the past few months.

A memorial Mass for Tom will be held at a later date.