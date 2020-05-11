Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 11

Anne O'CONNOR (née O'Hara)

Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Myshall, Carlow

Anne O’Connor (nee O’Hara), Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Myshall, Co. Carlow and Canada who died peacefully on Sunday May 10th. 2020 in the care of the Matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Anne is very sadly missed by her husband Diarmuid, brother John (Carlow), sisters Marie (Wexford), Josie (Runcorn) and Katie (Florida), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Anne was predeceased by her sister Christina (Carlow).

Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass for Anne will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private.

You may send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne’s life at a later stage.