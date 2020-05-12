Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 12

Sarah (Dodie) Stout (née Doyle)

Sandhills, Carlow Town, Carlow / Rialto, Dublin

Stout (nee Doyle) (Dublin) May 10th, 2020 in the wonderful care of all the staff of T.L.C Nursing Home, Citywest, Sarah (Dodie) late of Sandhills, Carlow and formerly of Rialto and Maryland. Beloved wife of William and loving mother of Jackie, Dean, Karl, Joanne and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Aisling, son-in-law Robbie, grandchildren Megan, Caoimhe, Nathan and Fionn, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Sarah rest in peace

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a small private funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held for Sarah at a later date when the restrictions have been lifted. Family flowers only please.