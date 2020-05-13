Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 13

Patrick (Pat) DOWLING

Quinnagh, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Pat Dowling (Haulier) died May 12th 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved Dad of Geraldine, Paul, Lisa and Emma. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughters, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandson Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and cremation will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Thursday morning.