Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 14

Travis Walsh
31 Askea Lawns, Carlow Town, Carlow
Travis Walsh, 31 Askea Lawns, (suddenly) on 12th May 2020. Aged 24 years. Beloved son of Mary-ann and Johnny and loving brother to Peter and Diana. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Travis Rest In Peace
Funeral arrangements to be announced later
