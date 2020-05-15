Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 15

Joseph Savage

Donore, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny

The death has taken place of

JOSEPH SAVAGE

Donore, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and formerly Tinnacouse, Skeoughvosteen, Co. Kilkenny.

Joseph died unexpectedly on Wednesday 13th May.

Very sadly missed by his loving mother Helen Savage, his Nanny Beth Savage, his sisters Heather and Paige, brother Anthony, Uncles Denis and David, Aunts Barbara and Catriona, his cousins, extended family and his friends.

Due to the current government Covid 19 restrictions on gatherings, Joe will be buried in Skeoughvosteen after a private funeral over the coming days.

May he Rest in Peace

William (Willo) FALLON

107 Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

William Fallon, formerly Zimbabwe, at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, after a short illness.

Beloved son of Kathleen and the late Willie and much loved brother of Kevin, Annmarie, Siobhán and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sisters-in-law Iona and Sarah-Jane, brothers-in-law Don and Gerry, niece, nephews, aunts, uncle, cousins, extended family, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

May Willo's gentle soul rest in peace.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the Askea Parish website, using this link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Saturday morning.

Denis (Dinny) Coogan

Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow, R21 E528

The death has occurred of Denis (Dinny) Coogan Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Denis died (peacefully) at his home sadly missed by his beloved wife Breda, daughters Mary, Cecilia, Fiona, Denise, Yvonne, Noreen and Laura, sons-in-law, his 12 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May Dinny Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a Private Funeral Mass for Dinny will take place. A memorial Mass to celebrate Dinny's life will take place at a later date.



