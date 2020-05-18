Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 18

Desmond Byrne

7 Radharc na Doirí, Clonegal, Carlow / Walkinstown, Dublin

Suddenly. Dearly loved husband of Marie and loving father of Caroline, Barbara, Claire & Paula and brother of Maeve. Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sister, grandchildren Evan, Abbie, Carla, Tristan & Ethan, sons in law Karl, Keith & Darren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Desmond Rest in Peace

Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private funeral service which will take place on Monday with burial afterwards in Clonegal cemetery.

Mai MCKELVIE (née Murphy)

Macmine, Bree, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Ballymurphy, Carlow

Formerly Ballymurphy, Co Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Liam & Seán and sister of Peggy, Nancy, Eileen, Kathleen, Patsy, Betty, Sheila, Michael & Larry and the late Bridie, Shem, Rose, Hannah & John. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters-in-law Kay & Teresa, grandchildren Mark & Ciara, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Owing to current Government restrictions, a private Family Funeral will be held on Monday, 18th May 2020, in the Church of the Assumption, Bree https://www.facebook.com/Bree-Parish-Church-106442344371957/ followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Borris, Co. Carlow. A public Memorial Mass celebrating Mai’s life will be held at a later date.

Margaret (Peggy) Jackman (née Mullins)

Barrack Street, Tullow, Carlow / Inagh, Clare

Margaret (Peggy), Barrack Street, Tullow and late of Drumcullaun, Inagh, Co. Clare died peacefully in her 96th year at the residence of her daughter Angela, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Nixie and much loved and cherished mother of John, Angela, Bernadette (O'Brien, Tinryland) and Kieran. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Kennedy, Angela's partner Leo, daughters-in-law Helen, Catherine and Margaret, sister-in-law Joan Mullins, Inagh, grandchildren Keith, Fergus, Gillian, Cliona, Eoin, Nicola, Niall, Niamh and Shane, great-grandchildren Corey, Emily, Cian, Harrison and Ciarán, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Predeceased by her son James, granddaughter Siobhán (O'Sullivan), sisters Mary (Conway), Kitty (Doherty), Nellie (O'Brien), Nancy (Doherty), Brigid (Higgins), brothers Paddy, Corney, MB and Seán.

May Peggy's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday the 18th of May at The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, at 2 pm, which will be streamed live on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.

Peggy will depart from Angela's house at 1.45 pm on Monday and people are welcome to line the route to the church as the courtége passes, whilst adhering to social distancing. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

Joseph O'CONNOR

27 Cois Abhainn, Burrin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Joseph O'Connor died May 16th (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving son Joseph, partner Clare Keating, grandson Kayden, brothers Eddie, Billy and Noel, sister Frances, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later