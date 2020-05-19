Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 19

Angela DILLON (née Walker)

80 Riverview Close, Carlow Town, Carlow

Angela Dillon (née Walker) of 86 Riverview Close, Tullow Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 18th May, 2020, at Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved mother of Stephanie, Rebecca and Terence, much loved daughter of Breda and the late John and adored grandmother of Leah, Edie and Ada.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, mother grandchildren, son-in-law Peter, Rebecca’s Partner Dinny, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

“May Angela’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Angela’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Angela's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Wednesday, 20th May 2020, at 10am by using the following link http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Catherine Beirne (née Finn)

Newcastle, Enfield, Meath / Tullow, Carlow

Beirne (nee Finn) Newcastle, Enfield, Co. Meath (formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Tullow, Co. Carlow). Peacefully on the 18th May 2020 at St Joseph's Nursing Home, Trim. Catherine, predeceased by her husband Vincent. Loving mother of Paddy, (Enfield), Eimer (Castlebridge), Michael (Fiddown) and Maria (London). Deeply regretted by her sister May. Loving mother-in-law of, Josie, Seamus and Noel. Grandmother to Sarah, David, Niamh, Niall, Rory, Roisin and Owen. Great-grandmother to Ben, Sophia, Brock, Matthew and Sadie. Sadly missed by her loving sister, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and relations.

May Catherine Rest In Peace

In line with HSE and government advice, A private family funeral will take place. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time. Catherine’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12 noon on https://www.facebook.com/enraparish.