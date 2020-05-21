Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 21

James (Jimmy) SCULLY

50 Fr. Byrne Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow

James (Jimmy) Scully of 50 Fr Byrne Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 21st, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved father of Cheryl, Thelma, Gemma and Pa and adored grandfather of Alex, Sophia and Ellie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, mother Bridie, grandchildren, sons-in-law Paul, Keith and Mark, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jimmy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Jimmy’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Jimmy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Saturday, at 12 Noon, by using the following link

https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/

A celebration of Jimmy’s life will take place at a later date.

Margaret Cowman (née Doyle)

Donore, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Margaret Cowman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20th, 2020, at the residence of her son Conor, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Mattie and loving mother to Emer, Fergal, Eoin, Granía, and Conor. She will be sadly missed by her brother Mick and Paula, Caoimhe and Lauren. Deeply mourned by her cousins Dermot and Angie, sons-in-law Brian and Dave, daughters-in-law Andrea and Laura, her adored grandchildren Jack, Ella, Caragh, Ollie, Croiadh, Síofra, Orry and expected grandchildren, extended family, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her large circle of great friends.

The Cowman Family would like to sincerely thank the Irish Cancer Society and the Home Care Team for their wonderful care and support during Margaret’s illness.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, on Saturday, 23rd May, at 11am.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society or the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team if desired.