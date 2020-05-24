Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 24

Kim QUIGLEY

Ballyshane, Inistioge, Kilkenny / Carlow Town, Carlow

Kim Quigley of Upper House, Ballyshane, Inistioge, Co Kilkenny and formerly 1 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, on 22nd May, 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Brian, much loved mother of Jade and Ruby, adored daughter of Brendan and Olive and cherished sister of Brendan and Holly.

She will be sadly missed by her loving partner, daughters, parents, brother, sister, her partner’s mother Biddy, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

Kim’s family would like to thanks the doctors and nurses of The Mater Hospital, Dublin, Waterford University Hospital and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for their wonderful care of Kim during her illness.

“May Kim’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Kim’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Kim's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Sunday 24th May 2020, at 12 noon by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/