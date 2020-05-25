Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 25

Maureen DOYLE

"Stella Maris", Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Maureen Doyle died May 23rd 2020 in the gentle, loving care of Eileen and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Sadly missed by her sister Colette (Whelan), brothers Nicky and Dick, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Maureen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral has taken place.