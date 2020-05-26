Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 26

Alice MULLINS (née Farrell)

42 Dereen Heights, Carlow Town, Carlow

Alice Mullins (née Farrell) of 42 Dereen Heights, Tullow Road and formerly of Ballybannon, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 25th May, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Donal and much loved mother of Elaine and the late baby David.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

“May Alice’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Alice’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Alice's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Thursday, 28th May 2020, at 11am by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/