Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 27

John D (Dominic) Devine

Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow, R21 E283

Peacefully at his home, on Tuesday 26th May 2020, in his 78th year, in the care of his adoring family, after a short illness bravely borne. John was predeceased by his parents John and Ellen, his brothers Tony and Frank and also his infant son Francis. John was a much loved husband to Margaret, dad to David, John, Mark and Maria, grandad to Katie, Rose and Ella and father-in-law to Catriona. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Vincent and Kevin, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, his friend Bill and a large circle of good friends in Bagenalstown and country wide through the Credit Union movement.

The Devine Family would like to sincerely thank The Home Care Team for their care and support during John's illness.

May John's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

In accordance with Govenment directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, 30th May 2020, leaving John's residence at 10.45am, to arrive at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Philippa (Pippa) Olivia DEACON

Clogrennane, Carlow

Philippa (Pippa) Olivia Deacon of Clogrennane, Co. Carlow, born 14th May 2020, passed away, on 25th May 2020, at Holles Street Hospital, Dublin.

Beloved daughter of Yvette and Ben, much loved granddaughter of Sam, Doreen, Des and Adrienne.

Adored niece of Louise, Emma, Daphne, Richard, Roy and Aby.

She will be sadly missed and cherished in the hearts of her loving parents, extended family, relatives and their friends.

Yvette and Ben would like to thank the consultants, doctors, midwives and staff of Holles Street Hospital, Dublin for their exceptional care of Pippa.

“Our beautiful Princess Pippa - forever in our hearts”

Pippa’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, her funeral and burial at Cloydagh Church, Carlow will be private.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.