Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 29

Cian ENGLISH

Carlow Town, Carlow

Cian English of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and formerly The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away tragically, on 23rd May, 2020, in Australia.

Beloved and adored son of Vinny and Siobhan, much loved and cherished brother of Dylan and adored grandson of Bobby and Yvonne Webster and Teresa and the late John English.

He will be sadly missed by his loving heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

“May Cian’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Jimmy Walsh

Mayo, Crettyard, Laois / Crettyard, Carlow

At St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his father Joe. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his wife Clare, sons Killian and Emmett, mother Mary, siblings John, Mary, Billy, Anthony, Jody, and Patrick, sisters-in-law, nieces, aunts and uncles, extended family, relatives and friends.

MAY JIMMY REST IN PEACE

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a Private Family Funeral will take place in the coming days.

A Memorial Mass for Jimmy will take place at a future date.

The Family would like to thank everyone for their co-operation, understanding and help at this sad and difficult time.

Elizabeth (Lil) Mahon (née Lillis)

Páirc Muire, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lil) Mahon, Páirc Muire, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, in her 85th year, in the loving care of her family. Lil is predeceased by her loving husband Séamus and son Éamonn. Much loved mother of Margaret, Elizabeth, Angela, Déirdre and Sharon, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Liam, Hughie, Kevin and John, her 23 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, brother Ned, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Lil's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place for Lil on Sunday. A memorial Mass to celebrate Lil's life will take place at a later date. Lil's family would like to thank you for your co- operation and understanding during this difficult time.

Kate O'NEILL (née Duggan)

Sue Ryder Apartments, Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Kate O'Neill, nee Duggan, died May 27th 2020 (suddenly) at her home. Formerly of Market Cross and Court View; beloved wife of the late Richard O’Neill. Predeceased by her sister Maura and by her brothers Fr. Peter, Paddy, Noel and Baby Martin Brendan. Sadly missed by her sisters Eithne, Laurie and Ann, brothers Brendan, Ollie, Frank, Barry, Martin and Colman, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, residents of Sue Ryder and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and cremation will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) on Saturday morning at 10am.