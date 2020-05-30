Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 30

Christopher (Christy) ROWAN

Tolerton, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Christy Rowan, recent resident of St. Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen died May 29th 2020 at Portlaoise General Hospital. Sadly missed by his sister Sheila, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.