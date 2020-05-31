Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 31

Paul O'Neill

Aughabeg, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Paul O'Neill, Aughabeg, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 29th May 2020. Paul, deeply regretted by his sister Kathleen, nephews Charlie & Martin, nieces Marie, Catherine & Margaret, relatives, grand nieces & nephews, kind neighbours, carers & friends.

May Paul Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. Please use the online Condolence link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Liam O'Neill

Rathanna, Borris, Carlow

Our Liam - Dad to Ben and Ella - husband to Annabel del Court Konig - brother to Catherine Fitzgerald, Charlie O'Neill, Una McCarthy and Trish McGovern. son-in-law to Elizabeth del Court Konig, brother-in-law to Barbara del Court Konig, Terry McGovern and Tara Nath van Tricht. Uncle to Megan and Patrick McCarthy, Rachel, Liam and Kevin McGovern, Kai and Roan del Court Konig.

Friends to so many people both here in Ireland and in every corner of the world. Liam's life touched greatly the film world, the art world and his local community in Rathanna through his work and humanity. We all very much miss him, his humour and his life force.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. Please use the online Condolence link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Johnny Brooks

3 Ashgrove, Fenagh, Carlow / Kiltealy, Wexford

Johnny Brooks, 3 Ashgrove, Fenagh, Co. Carlow & late of Wheelagower, Kiltealy, Co. Wexford, 31st May 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary (Ma) and father of the late Ger, predeceased by his brother Syl and sisters Mary Ellen & Anne. Johnny, much loved father to Johnny jnr, Jim, Caroline, Jacinta, Mary & Sonya. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Seamie, Mick & Val, sister Lizzy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & Friends.

May Johnny Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. Please use the online Condolence link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.