Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 2

James (Jim) Healy

John Street, Tullow, Carlow

Jim died peacefully in the loving and tender care of SignaCare, Killerig. Beloved husband for the last 60 years of Marie and much-loved father of Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus, brother of Alfie and the late Carmel (Durnan) and Mick. Deeply regretted by his loving family, grandchildren Aisling, Gráinne, James, Katie, David, Carol and Gavin, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Jim's gentle soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Jim's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday morning at 11 am on www.tullowparish.com/our-parish/webcam.

Jim's funeral courtége will pass through Mill Street on Tuesday evening at 6.45 pm and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. House private, please.

George Faulkner Snr.

St. Patrick's Park, Rathvilly, Carlow

George Faulkner Snr., St. Patrick’s Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 1st June 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; Beloved husband of the late Kathleen; Sadly missed by his loving sons George, Andy, Frank, Brendan and Ger, daughters Alice and Theresa, daughters-in-law Nancy, Peg, Tess and Trish, sons-in-law Ken and Mick, brother Joe, sisters Mary and Sr. Bridget, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and many friends.

May George rest in peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. George’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ on Tuesday, 2nd June at 2 o’c.

A Memorial Mass for George will take place at a later date.

Cian ENGLISH

Carlow Town, Carlow

Cian English of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia and formerly The Meadows, Bullock Park, Carlow, passed away tragically, on 23rd May, 2020, in Australia.

Beloved and adored son of Vinny and Siobhan, much loved and cherished brother of Dylan and adored grandson of Bobby and Yvonne Webster and Teresa and the late John English.

He will be sadly missed by his loving heartbroken parents, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and his many friends.

“May Cian’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace”

Cian will have a procession and outdoor Service which will take place on Wednesday, June 3rd, at 1am (Irish time).

A link to view the Service in Brisbane will be added on Tuesday, June 2nd.