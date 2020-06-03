Carlow deaths and funeral details, June 3

Joe Kennedy

Gilbertstown, Rathoe, Carlow

Joe Kennedy, Gilbertstown, Rathoe, Co. Carlow, 2nd June 2020, peacefully, following an illness bravely borne.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Margaret Dockery (née O'Farrell)

Rampark House, Rampark, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballon, Carlow

The death has occurred of Margaret Dockery (née O’Farrell), Rampark House, Rampark, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon (F45 K634) 2nd June 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of St Clare’s Ward, Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co. Galway. Originally from Ballon, Co. Carlow. Beloved wife of the late Kevin Dockery. Sadly missed by her loving family, children Róisín, Maura, Coman and Fintan, daughters-in-law Mary and Fiona, son-in-law Bernard. Loving Grandmother to Caitlln, Kyran, Rachael, Adam, Vincent and Ava nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours, and her many good friends. A special word of thanks to her Homecare Team.



May Margaret Rest in Peace



In keeping with current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 5th of June 2020 in St Patrick’s Church, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon at 11 am. Burial afterward to St Joseph’s Cemetery, Castlerea.



Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynors Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.