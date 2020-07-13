Carlow deaths and funerals - Monday, July 13

Billy Edwards

- St. Austin's Terrace, Tullow, Carlow

Billy will repose at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday 10.30am, walking to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

- The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow / Donegal

Funeral arrangements to follow later today on rip.ie.