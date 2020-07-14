Carlow deaths and funerals -Tuesday, July 14

Billy Edwards

- St. Austin's Terrace, Tullow, Carlow

Billy will repose at his residence on Tuesday from 3pm to 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Funeral leaving his residence on Wednesday 10.30am, walking to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow.

Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

- The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow / Donegal

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, streamed live form the parish website. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Maria (Babs) O'Hare

- Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, for funeral Mass (max 50 people) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Bernadette (Ber) Fanning (née Smith)

- Williamstown, Rathvilly, Carlow

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for 3pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Ber’s Mass can be viewed online.