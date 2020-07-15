Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, July 15

Mark Kelly

- Coolkenno, Tullow, Carlow / Wicklow

Funeral arrangements to follow on rip.ie.

Julia (Johannah) Doyle (née Dreelan)

- Newtown, Borris, Carlow

Reposing in Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh on Wednesday from 2pm to 9pm. Removal to Glynn Church for funeral Mass at 11am on Thursday. Burial afterwards in St. Mullins Cemetery. Funeral home private on Thursday morning. Funeral to take place in accordance with Government Covid-19 regulations.

Teresa (Resa) O'Sullivan (née Gallagher)

- The Bird House, Green Road, Carlow / Donegal

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2.30pm in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, streamed live form the parish website. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Maria (Babs) O'Hare

- Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen, for funeral Mass (max 50 people) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.