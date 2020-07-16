Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, July 16

Walter (Sonny, Wally) Freeman

- Ballinasillogue, Borris, Carlow

A private family wake and funeral Mass will take place for family, neighbours and close friends. Reposing at Joyce's Funeral Home, Borris from 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballymurphy. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Paddy Curry

- Clonagoose, Borris, Carlow

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 11.30am on Sunday, followed by burial in Kiltennell Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions and Government guidelines, people can enter the churchyard while observing social distancing for both funerals. Funerals can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.