Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, July 17

Paddy Curry

- Clonagoose, Borris, Carlow

Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for requiem Mass at 11.30am on Sunday, followed by burial in Kiltennell Cemetery.

Mark Kelly

- Coolkenno, Tullow, Carlow / Wicklow

Reposing in his aunt Trish's house in Coolkenno (Eircode R93 KH58) on Friday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 9pm in accordance with current social distancing guidelines. Removal on Saturday at 11am to St Finian's Church, Kilquiggan for 11.30am requiem Mass (maximum 50 people). Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. House private on Saturday morning.

Michael (Mick) Dreelan

- Newstown, Ardattin, Carlow

Reposing at Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) on Friday from 6pm to 8pm for family and close friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ardattin on Saturday for 2pm requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tullow Day Care Centre.