Carlow deaths and funerals - Monday, July 20

Con Meagher

- Carlow town / Palmerstown, Dublin / Rearcross, Tipperary

Con’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Con's funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow online streaming service at 11.30am on Monday. Con’s burial will take place in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.

Breda Kealy (née Morrissey)

- Ballyglisheen, Borris, Carlow

Funeral mass at St. Patrick's Church, Ballymurphy at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and Government guidelines, people can enter the churchyard while observing social distancing. House private. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

Marian Pender

- Ballybannon, Carlow

Owing to the Government guidelines where a maximum of 50 applies, a private family funeral will take place for Marian at 11am on Tuesday in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland after which Marian will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. House private.