Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, July 21

Ellen Tully (née Hayden)

- Carlow /Castletara, Cavan

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 7pm for family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to social distancing rules. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Castletara, for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be private to family.

Jennifer (Jenny) O'Neill (née Kelly)

- Orchard View, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, R93 R230

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for Mass at 11am (maximum 50 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers. Donations,if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Mass may be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie.

Maureen O'Connor (née Higgins)

A private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland on Tuesday at 2pm and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Robert (Bobby) Kelly

-Inchicore, Dublin / Carlow Town, Carlow

Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family and close friends only.