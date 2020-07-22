Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, July 22

Hubert James Smyth

- Ballasalla, Hacketstown, Carlow

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in St. John the Baptist Church, Hacketstown, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines, the funeral service will be restricted to 50 people. House private on Thursday. Donations, if desired, to Hacketstown Day Care Centre.

Ann (Nano) Mulleney (née Brennan)

- Raheendoran, Carlow

Ann’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Ann's funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen's online streaming service on Thursday at 2pm. Following Mass, Ann’s funeral cortege will travel via her house to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna for burial. Friends and family are welcome to join the cortege as it walks from Ann’s house on her final journey to the cemetery.

Michael (Mick) Kelly

- Green Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow, R21 KX57

Reposing at his residence at Green Road, Bagenalstown, Carlow (Eircode R21- KX57) on Wednesday from 1pm with funeral prayers at 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown for Mass on Thursday at 11am. Mass for Michael will be limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Bethany House Alzheimer's Unit, Carlow.