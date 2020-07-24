Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, July 24

Teresa Kelly (née Kealy)

- Tankardstown, Tullow, Carlow

Reposing at her home (R93 XP11) on Friday from 2pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Saturday at 11am in The Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Teresa's funeral Mass can be viewed online. Due to Covid restrictions and Government guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Theresa Griffin (née Haughney)

- 44 Staplestown Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Theresa’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Theresa's funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Askea's online streaming service on Friday at 11am.