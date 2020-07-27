Carlow deaths and funerals - Monday, July 27

Robert Williams

- 25 Woodlawn Park, Borris, Carlow

Reposing at his home from 5pm to 8pm on Monday. Funeral to arrive at St. Fortchern's Church, Rathanna, for requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery for family and close friends. People can enter the churchyard while observing social distancing. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Aware. House private on Tuesday morning.

Ailish Tracey (née Ryan)

- Knocklonogad, Garryhill, Carlow, R21 NN26

Reposing at her home on Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.