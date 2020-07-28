Tribute paid after passing of Carlow woman with 'great heart'

The National Ploughing Championships (NPA) has extended the deepest sympathy and condolences with the family and loved ones of Ailish Tracey from Garryhill, Carlow, “who will always be remembered with the highest affection and regard not only in the ploughing community in Ireland but around the world”.

Ailish was a keen cyclist and business owner, a loving mother and grandmother, and wife of the multiple world ploughing champion Eamonn Tracey.

“She was exceptionally encouraging of Eamonn’s ploughing successes and triumphs, and of the Tracey family ploughing dynasty. She travelled Ireland and the world supporting Eamonn and her family’s achievements and would always be seen on the sidelines, regardless of the weather, looking incredibly glamorous,” a NPA spokesperson said.

“Ailish will be deeply missed and remembered by all as having a great heart, always looking out for others combined with a quick warm wit.”

Ailish will repose at her home this Tuesday from 12 noon, concluding with prayers at 8pm. In accordance with government guidelines, requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm in Saint Lazarian's Church, Drumphea, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.