Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 4

Breda Lawlor

- 1 Oak Tree Court, Borris, Carlow

A private wake will take place for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris for 7pm on Tuesday. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballymurphy. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Funeral can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie web cam.

Peter Kelly

- 69 Old Burrin, Carlow Town, Carlow

Funeral arrangements will be on rip.ie later.