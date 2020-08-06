Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 6

Noel McASSEY

118 St. Clare`s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow

private funeral Mass will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam using this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow at 11.30am on Thursday morning after which Noel will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Peter KELLY

69 Old Burrin, Carlow Town, Carlow

Reposing at his home for family and close friends.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Thursday at 11.30am, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow.

Private cremation Service will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

Peter’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Thursday, at 11.30am, by using the following link.

http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

George Twinem

Ardgroom, Beara, Cork / Dublin / Carlow

Private cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on this Friday (7th) at 3pm.