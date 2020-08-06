Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, August 7

Liam Murphy

- Pollerton, Carlow / Island Lane, Ballinakill, Waterford

Private funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Saturday, followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre in lieu of flowers. View Liam’s Mass online from 2.30pm.

George Twinem

- Ardgroom, Beara, Cork / Carlow / Dublin

Private cremation will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork on Friday at 3pm.