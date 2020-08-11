Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 11

Pauline Scully (née Leyden)

- Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow

House private. Pauline will depart Pinewood Avenue on Tuesday at 6.30pm on her final journey to the Cathedral. People are welcome to line the route, via Green Lane to the church, as the cortége passes. A private funeral Mass and burial will then take place on Wednesday. The Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website on Wednesday at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or the Society of St Vincent de Paul, Carlow branch.

Jonathan Doyle

- 41 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing at his all day Tuesday. A celebration of Jonathan's life will take place at his home (maximum 50 people) on Wednesday at 12 noon. A private funeral service will take place on Wednesday, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Bagenalstown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Animal Welfare and Inistioge Puppy Rescue.