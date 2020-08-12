Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 12
Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, August 12
Dan Murphy
- Kildrenagh, Bagenalstown, Carlow
Reposing at his brother Johnny's home, The Ranch, Bohermore, on Wednesday. A private funeral will take place for Dan at St Patrick's Church, Newtown on Thursday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.
Ruby (Margaret), Glynn (née Wilson)
- Kilcoole, Rathoe, Carlow
A private funeral service will take place at Staplestown Church on Thursday at 3pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on