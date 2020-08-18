Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 18

Kathleen (Kay) Power (née Kane)

- Currane, Borris, Carlow

A private wake will take place for relatives and close friends at her daughter Brenda's residence, Clowater, Ballinkillen (R95K5A4) from 7pm Wednesday. Funeral to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris on Thursday for requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery,

Margaret (Peggy) Morris (née Nealon)

- Ballon, Carlow / Kildimo, Limerick

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Tuesday from 6-8pm. A private funeral will take at Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Ballon on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in Ballon cemetery.