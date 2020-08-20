Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, August 20

Sister Michelle Vaughan

Brigidine Sisters, Delany Court, Tullow, Carlow / Tulla, Clare

Sister Michelle's remains will arrive at The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Thursday at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am (confined to community, family and close friends), followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. The Mass can be viewed online. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Society of St Vincent De Paul.

Christy Murphy

Clonagoose, Borris, Carlow

A private wake will take place for relatives and close friends at Breen's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borris from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borris on Friday for requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in The Sacred Heart Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed online. No flowers. Donations to AWARE.

John McGillicuddy

Crossneen, Carlow / Rathcoole, Dublin

A private funeral will take place and can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam at 12 noon on Thursday. The family would like people to light a candle in his memory and say a prayer for him at funeral time. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Clair Malone (née O'Brien)

Tullow, Carlow / Maynooth, Kildare

A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Friday.