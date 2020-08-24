Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 24
Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 24
Michael Somers
Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow
Funeral Mass will take place on Monday and can be viewed online from St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.
Jimmy Travers
Pollerton Road, Carlow
The reception service can be viewed on Monday at 7pm and the funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am on the Askea Parish website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on