Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 24

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 24

Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 24

Michael Somers
Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday and can be viewed online from St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.

Jimmy Travers
Pollerton Road, Carlow 

The reception service can be viewed on Monday at 7pm and the funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am on the Askea Parish website