Carlow deaths and funerals - Tuesday, August 25

Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering)

Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow / Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane at 11.30am on Thursday to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon (confined to family and close friends). Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the courtége passes. Funeral Mass will be streamed live online. Donations in lieu of flowers to Tullow Day Care Centre.