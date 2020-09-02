Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 2
Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 2
Frances Mary Hackett
White Rock Cottage, Ballinagilky, Hacketstown, Carlow
Removal from her residence on Friday at 1.30pm to Mount Jerome Crematorium for private funeral at 3.15pm. Frances' funeral can be viewed live from the Victorian Chapel online. Family flowers only. Donations welcome to Dogs Trust Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society.
Ben (Bernard) Dalton
Ballymurphy, Carlow / Dublin Road, Naas, Kildare
A private family funeral will take place for Ben.
