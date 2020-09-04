Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, September 4
Pat (Pakie) Murphy
Green Road, Carlow Town / Myshall, Carlow
Reposing in Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Friday from 4pm until 8pm. Private requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in The Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.
Patrick (Pat) McHugh
Dulwich, London, U.K. and formerly of Mountain View, Carlow / Naas, Kildare
Funeral on September 16 at 2pm in Our Lady of Grace and St Edward's RC Church, 274 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 4PU. Burial afterwards in Chiswick Cemetery, Staveley Road, London, W4 2SJ at 3.15pm. Contact Geraldine McKibbin on 00 44 7770925948 if you wish to attend funeral as numbers are limited.
Christopher Edmonds
Ballyglisheen, Ballymurphy, Carlow
Reposing at his residence on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Private funeral, with cremation at Mount Jerome on Saturday at 2.15pm.
