Carlow deaths and funerals - Monday, September 14

Clodagh Murphy

Tullow Street, Carlow Town / Dublin / Limerick / Kerry / Tipperary / Leeds, UK

Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow at 2pm this Friday. Interment of ashes afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Loretta McVeigh (née O'Hanlon)

Strawhall Villas, Athy Road, Carlow Town

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11.15am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. View the Mass online.

James (Jim) Campbell

Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R93 E795) on Monday from 2pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday to St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge for private funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Heart Foundation.