Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 16
Shane Nolan
75 Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Carlow
Reposing at his home on Thursday from 12pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. A celebration Mass of Shane's Life will take place at his home on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Holy Angels Day Care Centre.
Patrick (Paddy) Godfrey
Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road, Carlow Town
A private funeral Mass and burial will take place, which can be viewed online this Friday from 11.15am.
