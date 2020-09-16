Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, September 16

Shane Nolan

75 Ashfield, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 12pm, concluding with funeral prayers at 8pm. A celebration Mass of Shane's Life will take place at his home on Friday at 11am, followed by a private cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Holy Angels Day Care Centre.

Patrick (Paddy) Godfrey

Heatherfield Court, Dublin Road, Carlow Town

A private funeral Mass and burial will take place, which can be viewed online this Friday from 11.15am.