Carlow deaths and funerals - Thursday, November 12

Richard (Dick) Moore

Bagenalstown, Carlow / Johnswell Road, Kilkenny City

Reposing at Kearney's Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm. A private celebration of Dick's life for family only will take place on Friday at 11am in Kearney's Funeral Home, followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown at 12.30pm.

Kathleen Golden (née Kelly)

Hanover, Carlow Town

Kathleen’s funeral Mass will take place on Friday for her family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow at 11am and will be followed by her burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.