Carlow deaths and funerals - Friday, November 27

Seamus Byrne
Rathnafishogue, Hacketstown, Carlow

Private requiem Mass at St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. 

Collette English (née Abbott)
Carlow / Skenagun, Castledermot, Kildare 

Reposing at her home, with removal to The Church of The Assumptiom, Castledermot this Saturday for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Moone Cemetery, County Kildare.