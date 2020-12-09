Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, December 9

Teresa Donegan

Rathvilly, Carlow / Baltinglass, Wicklow

Cremation has taken place in Spain. Funeral Mass on December 15 at 12 noon in St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, followed by burial of ashes in Baltinglass Cemetery.

Mary (Maureen) Leonard (née O'Neill)

Monavothe, Rathvilly, Carlow

A private funeral for family and close friends will take place. at St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly this Thursday morning at 10.30am, with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Family flowers only. House private.