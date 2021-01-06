Carlow deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 6

Patricia Ward (née Ryan)

Maple Drive, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Limerick

House is strictly private. Removal from Patricia’s home on Thursday to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for private cremation at 12 noon. For people who wish to pay their respects, Patricia’s funeral procession will travel up the Royal Oak Road at 10am. Please observe social distancing guidelines. No flowers. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society or the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The family offer their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and doctors in St Vincent’s Hospital, the Irish Cancer Society, the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team, and neighbours and friends who looked after Patricia so well.

Christopher Nolan

Tullow, Carlow / Rathfarnham, Dublin

Christopher's funeral may be attended online at 10am on Thursday.