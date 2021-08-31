Death Notices for Carlow - 31 August 2021

The late Jamie Hennessy

The death has occurred of Jamie Hennessy late of 7 Doonane Road, Crettyard, Carlow / Laois



Brother of the late John. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Sandra, brother Raymond, sisters Amanda, Sharon, Corina and Sabrina, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal form his residence at 10.30am on Wednesday morning (1st September) to arrive at St. Abban's Church, Doonane for Requiem Mass at 11am, limited to 50 people. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The late Úna Pender (née Donohoe)

The death has occurred of Una Pender (née Donohoe) late of Cloughna, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ardattin, Carlow



Beloved wife of Dan and much loved mother of Jean, Therese, Sarah, Tom, John and Brendan. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, brother Eddie, sisters Margaret, Angela, Joan, Anne, Marie, Phil and Clare, sons-in-law Michael, Adrian, Abhi and Alan, daughters-in-law Avril and Eve, grandchildren Ellen, Grace, Patrick, Rose, Conor, Ava, Daniel, Neeve, Faye, Jack and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Paddy.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to the Government guidelines where a maximum of 50 applies a family funeral Mass will take place for Una on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland after which Una will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Private house is requested.

Funeral mass may be viewed on the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iE-R4oXRIk

The late Maureen Maguire (née Kavanagh)

The death has occurred of Maureen Maguire (née Kavanagh) late of Kylemore Hill, Rathoe, Carlow / Shankill, Dublin



Died 25th August 2021 peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Joe and loving mother of Ronan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, son, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace.

A private family Funeral Mass for Maureen will take place on Thursday (2nd September) in St. Patrick's Church, Rathoe at 12.00noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Owing to the HSE and government regulations social distance rules will apply and the family would like to thank you for your co-operation.

The late Anne Mitchell (née Doyle)

The death has occurred of Anne Mitchell (née Doyle) late of The Numbers, Graiguecullen, Carlow / St Johnston, Donegal / Graiguecullen, Laois

Peacefully at her home, beloved daughter of the late George; Anne will be sadly missed by her loving mother Nuala, brother Vincent, husband Danny, children Mykeala, Gemma, Steven and Laura, sons-in-law David and Pajo, grandchildren Naomi, Skyla, Cody, Brianna, Calum, Brooke and Harlee Mae, great-granddaughter Darcie, niece Roisin, nephew Rory, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral for family and close friends will take place on Monday, 30th August, at 11am in St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston, Co. Donegal (max. 50 people in church), followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.