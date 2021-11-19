Search

19/11/2021

Death Notices for Carlow - November 19, 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

The late Emer McDonald (née Foley)

The death has occurred of Emer McDonald (née Foley) of Old Town, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Carlow and formerly Artane, Dublin.

Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Eddie, loving mother of Niall and Colm, and cherished daughter of Deirdre and the late Patrick. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, mother, brothers Ronan and Brian, father-in-law Eddie (snr), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (Eircode R93 P710), with removal on Friday, arriving to The Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonmore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Clonmore Cancer Medical Trust.

The late Gwen Timmons (née O'Leary)

The death has occurred of Gwen Timmons (née O'Leary) of Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildavin, Carlow.

Passed away peacefully, on November 18, 2021, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Gerry, much loved mother of Ger, Fiona, Karl, J.J and Amy and cherished sister of Jimmy, Johnny, Frank, Murt, Martin, Noel and the late Kevin.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren Erin, Lauren, Cody and Evan, daughters-in-law Sinead, Deirdre and Trish, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Gwen Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 4pm on Friday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 11.15am, to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin for cremation Service at 2.15pm.

Gwen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption’s, online streaming service by using the following link

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The late Maeve (Margaret) Lawlor (née Corr)

The death has occurred of Maeve (Margaret) Lawlor (née Corr) of Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

November 17, 2021. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter, daughter Mary, sons Eamon and John, her grandchild Nicholas, her brother Paschal and sister Norah.

She will be sadly missed by her sons Gerard, Peter, Adrian and Stephen, daughters Patricia, Jennifer and Caroline, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her sister Patty in California, her nephew Brian and Brian’s wife Nicole, her 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Maeve Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Jennifer’s residence at Ballycullane, Castledermot, Co. Kildare on Thursday, November 18. House strictly private please.

Reposing in Cushen’s Funeral Home, Kilcarrig Street, Bagenalstown, on Friday, November 19 from 12 noon, with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Cushen’s Funeral Home on Saturday November 20, to arrive in St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.

Those who would have liked to attend, but who cannot, can view Maeve’s Mass live at the following link:

 http://www.bagenalstownparish.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team if desired.

The late Noel Geoghegan

The death has occurred of Noel Geoghegan of Páirc Mhuire, Bagenalstown, Carlow.

November 17,2021.  Peacefully in the wonderful care of Jason and the staff at Signacare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow.

Predeceased by his adored wife Peggy, loving father to Tony, Kathleen, Desmond, John and Eleanor, his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Noel's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

The Funeral Mass for Noel will take place on Saturday, November 20, at 11am in St. Andrew's Church, Bagenalstown, followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie

