Death Notices for Carlow - November 23, 2021

The late Michael Dunne

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne of 14 Woodbrook Place, Carlow Town, Carlow.



Passed away unexpectedly, on November 17, 2021.

Beloved son of the late Maunie and Paddy and much loved brother of Sean, Brendan, Patrick, Brian and Liz.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers, sister, sisters-in-law, uncle, nephew, niece, relatives and friends.

May Michael Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Barrack St., Carlow from 5pm on Sunday with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am, to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital.

The late Mary Maher (née Keating)

The death has occurred of Mary Maher (née Keating) of 27 Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Carlow.



November 20, 2021. Peacefully in the loving care of all at Sónas Nursing Home, Tullow. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie, brother Thomas and son Colin.

Sadly missed by her loving family Assumpta, Martina, Lynda, Miriam, Lisa, Pauline, Gillian and Billy, brothers Dermot and Michael, sons-in-law Shane, Dinny, DJ, Joe and Eddie, daughters-in-law Caroline, Ann-Marie and Lorraine, grandchildren Aimeian, Leon, Kasey, Aibhin, Doireann, Gemma, Darragh, Alix, Billie, Zoe, Katie, Hannah, Cody, Billy, Mark, Cora, Jack, Aron, Alan, Joseph, Aoife, Jake, Lauren, Shane, Libby, Lucy, Kayleigh, Orie and Kade, great-grandchildren Alisha, Hunter, Savannah, Kane and Rocco, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Tuesday, November 23 for 11am Requiem Mass after which she will be laid to rest in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link http://www.tullowparish.com

House private, please.

The late June Hickey (née Smyth)

The death has occurred of June Hickey (née Smyth) of 16 Bestfield, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow.



November 21, 2021 at the District Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy and much loved mother of Paula, Anne and Michael.

Sadly missed by her daughters, son, sisters Irene (Manchester) and Frances Kelly, son-in-law Enda, daughter-in-law Niamh, adored grandchildren Éanna, Orla and Saoirse, brother-in-law Genie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam using this link

www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

The late Anthony (Tony) Murphy

The death has occurred of Anthony (Tony) Murphy of Campile, Wexford / Bagenalstown, Carlow.



Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his family and in the tender care of the staff of SignaCare, New Ross on November 21, 2021.

Beloved husband of Dorothy, dearly loved father of Michael and Collette, brother of Kathleen, March, Caroline, Vera and Kevin. Predeceased by his brother Daniel and sister Breda. Tony will be sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow Town on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Service on Wednesday morning at 11am in the funeral home followed by burial afterwards in Newtown Cemetery, Co. Carlow.

Family flowers only, please.

The late Monica (Marty) Kelly



The death has occurred of Monica (Marty) Kelly of Carlow Town, Carlow / Kildare Town, Kildare.

November 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her parents Tom and Margaret, brother Maxi and sister Marie Flanagan.

Sadly missed by her sister Nuala, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Tuesday evening from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Marty’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link:

https://churchcamlive.ie/carmelite-friary-church-kildare/

The late H. D. (Des) Foot

The death has occurred of H. D. (Des) Foot of Borris, Carlow.



Peacefully, in his 97th year. Recently predeceased by his wife Jean.

Sadly missed by his beloved family, daughter Melanie, sons Neil and Clive, (predeceased by her son Trevor), son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, relatives, friends and carers.

Service of thanksgiving will take place for Des at St. Moling's Chapel, Borris House, on Wednesday November 24 at 11am, followed by burial at St Peter's Church ,Rosskelton, Mountrath, Co. Laois at approximately 2pm.

Des's Funeral Service can be viewed on link below

Click here to view service

House private. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the Children's Health Foundation Donate here would be much appreciated.